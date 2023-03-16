Margaret "Marjo" Johanna (Langrell) Price, 95, of Columbia died March 10, 2023. Private burial services will be held by family.

Kevin D. Wells, 32, of Columbia died March 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

