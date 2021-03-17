Gerald Wayne Littell, 82, of Columbia died March 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will directly follow at the funeral home.
Linda Gene Lockhart, 75, of Columbia died March 16, 2021. Services will begin a noon March 27 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
William Charles Dall, 82, of Columbia died March 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Mark Alexander Ervanian, 66, of Columbia died March 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Laura Susan Deneke, 69, of Columbia died March 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.