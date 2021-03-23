Sharon Ann Brock Sessions, 66, of Columbia, died March 22, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Memorial services will directly follow at the funeral home.

  Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian.

