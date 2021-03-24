Gary Abrams, 61, of Harrisburg died March 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 Sexton St. Funeral services will directly follow at the Harrisburg church.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

