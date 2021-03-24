Gary Abrams, 61, of Harrisburg died March 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 Sexton St. Funeral services will directly follow at the Harrisburg church.
Death notices for March 24, 2021
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Joetta "Joy" Gross, Nov. 1, 1955 — March 19, 2021
- Hannah Winfrey Davis, May 15, 1990 — March 19, 2021
- Sharon Ann Brock Sessions, March 23, 1954 — March 22, 2021
- Victor Ramirez-Nieves, March 21, 1944 — March 18, 2021
- Laura Susan Deneke, July 11, 1951 — March 9, 2021
- Jeffery Viles, Sept. 8, 1943 — March 8, 2021
- Elizabeth Anna Lloyd Stewart, July 20, 1914 — March 13, 2021