Laura Rollins Napier, 63, of Columbia, died March 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlene Kay Pickens, 72, of Columbia, died March 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nina Johnson, 71, of Columbia, died March 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Derwood Weston "Dick" Tracy, Jr., 70, of Ashland, died March 23, 2022. A reception and celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 3 at Eagle Knoll Golf Course in Hartsburg.
Angela “Angie” Marie Rice, 45, of Columbia, died March 20, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
James Edward Wilkin, 82, of Boonville, died March 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of William Wood Funeral Home.