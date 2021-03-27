Cody Burnett, 34, of Columbia died March 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edward Brown, 85, of Columbia died March 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Home and Crematory.

Peggy Lee Cowie Russell, 84, of Columbia died March 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Home and Crematory.

Anthony White, 34, of Columbia died March 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. 

Virginia Higdon, 88, of Columbia died March 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.

Ronald A. Brown, 87, of Columbia died March 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Bach-Yager Funeral Home Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Avenue. A memorial service will directly follow at the chapel.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

