Billy Jack “BJ” Smith, 85, of Columbia died March 3, 2021. Services will begin at 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Jackie Murray, 73, of Columbia died March 5, 2021. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Robert Keith Bush, 96, of Columbia died March 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Mitchell Gamblin, 94, of Columbia died March 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Earl Wayne Salmons, Jr., 55, of Columbia died March 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.