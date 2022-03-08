Rose Ann Anderson, 74, of Columbia died March 4, 2022. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr. A visitation and Mass will immediately follow.
Marta Jo Shaw, 97, of Columbia died March 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jack Eldon Oliver, 97, of Columbia died March 6, 2022. Services will be at 2:30 pm Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A full military burial will immediately follow.
Guil Reynolds Mullen, 80, of Columbia died March 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Madelyn Payne, 86, of Columbia died March 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.
Thelma Fox Randall, 93, of Columbia died March 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.