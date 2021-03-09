Billy R. Burnett, 77, died March 6, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at New Bloomfield Christian Church. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday and a burial will follow.
Elizabeth “Ruth” Souder, 79, of Columbia, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Peter McDonald, 72, of Columbia, died Feb. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
Cherre Gene Bybee, 67, of Columbia, died March 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
Peggy Rae George, 88, of Columbia, died March 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at C2 Church, 3300 S Providence Road. The funeral will take place at the church directly following the visitation.