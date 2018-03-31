Chad Cecil Schatz, 58, died Thursday. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Cynthia R. Nelson, 53, of Columbia died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Dominic Smith, 36, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Columbia, died Thursday at his home in Denver. Arrangements are pending under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Ellen Ann Allton, 82, of Columbia died Friday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Erin Reynolds, 40, of Columbia, formerly of Jefferson City, died Friday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors.
Olin Dean Hatfield, 79, of Hallsville died Thursday. Funeral services will be held at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel at noon on Tuesday. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Entombment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ronald Schadt, 69, of Columbia died March 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.