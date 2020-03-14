David Alexander Strickland III, 51, of Columbia died March 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online at millardfamilychapels.com.

Phillip Stelzer, 78, of Columbia died March 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online at millardfamilychapels.com.

Lorenzo Lee Williams II, 24, of Columbia died March 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online at millardfamilychapels.com.

William Paul Ausman, 90, of Columbia died March 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online at millardfamilychapel.com.

