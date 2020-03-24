Sherrie Neff, 60, of Columbia died March 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Ronald Cross, of Columbia died March 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Karen Sue Heywood, 63, of Columbia died March 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Shelly Poe, 54, of Columbia died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Rose Lopez, 72, of Columbia died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Altamesse Smith, 31, of Columbia died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home

Patsy Ruth Vinson, 74, of Columbia died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home. 

Bruce Mason Brunstrom, 86, of Columbia died March 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

