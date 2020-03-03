John Melvin McAllister, 60, died Tuesday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Walter Hardknock, 72, died Tuesday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services.
Nawsate Helnar, 54, died Tuesday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Vivian Dobey, 90, died Monday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
John "Rebel" Richard Rigsbee, 70, died Monday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services.
Melinda Kay Garcia died Feb. 11. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.