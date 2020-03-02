Einar Wallace Palm, 96, formerly of Columbia but more recently of Cleburne, Texas, died Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on March 12 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at Compass Evangelical Free Church, 600 Silvey St.
Gordon Christensen, 71, of Columbia died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funereal Service.
Alice Locklin, 89, of Columbia died Feb. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Mary L. Wright, 69, of Columbia died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Garried Maloy Davis, 65, of Columbia died Monday, March 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Penny Lee Lopez, 61, of Columbia died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Jimmie Taylor, 79, of Columbia died on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. March 14 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Celebration of Life will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Howard Combs, 80, of Harrisburg died Feb. 27, 2020. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 Sexton St. Services honoring his life will follow at 3 p.m.