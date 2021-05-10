Sherry M. Perkins, 75, of Columbia died May 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Nicholas Reed, 41, of Centralia died May 7, 2021. Visitation will take place 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centralia United Methodist Church, 715 S. Orchard St. Services will immediately follow at the church.
Marvin Llewellyn Rogers, 88, of Columbia died April 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.