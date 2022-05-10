Deborah Ann Barnard, 72, of Columbia died May 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jackie Marshall, 80, of Columbia died May 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Patsy Ann Lowe, 78, of Columbia died May 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
David Vincent Jeffrey, 78, of Columbia died May 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Cora May (Mize) Robinson, 85, of Columbia died May 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.