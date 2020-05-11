Janet Ellen Humphrey, 81, of Columbia died Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Frances Mardella Welsh, 91, died Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Julius Kinder, 90, of Columbia died Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Glen Jones Jr., 81, of Columbia died Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Frank Shaffer, 84, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.