William Evans, 79, of Columbia died May 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notices for May 19, 2021
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- William Oliver Evans, Aug. 23, 1941 — May 18, 2021
- Ivy Ellen Case, April 30, 1954 — May 8, 2021
- Charles Martin "Marty" Kempf, Feb. 4, 1938 — May 6, 2021
- Melba Louise Hittner, July 22, 1933 — April 28, 2021
- Jack Doll, July 25, 1931 — May 10, 2021
- Paul R. Dysart, Dec. 18, 1949 — April 24, 2021
- Ora Bell Rule, Feb. 25, 1924 — May 13, 2021