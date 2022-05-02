Cynthia Ann Roberts, 58, of Columbia died April 30, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at noon.
Timmy Dale Baumgardner, 68, of Columbia died April 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Cameron Reasons, 32, of Harrisburg died April 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Todd Eric Irelan, 48, of Columbia died April 28, 2022. Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.