Patricia Ann Doak, 89, of Columbia died May 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 23 at Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway.
Ada Lourdes Fidler, 64, of Columbia died May 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Helen Marie Sapp, 91, of Columbia died May 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lara Margaret Chancellor, 49, of Columbia died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.