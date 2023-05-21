Henry C. Semon, 94, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Carri Anne Risner, 53, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

