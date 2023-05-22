Michael Bruce Anderson, 73, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Bernard E. Moore, 72, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

