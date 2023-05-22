Michael Bruce Anderson, 73, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Bernard E. Moore, 72, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Michael Bruce Anderson, 73, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Bernard E. Moore, 72, of Columbia died May 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Morgan, 71, of Boone County died May 21, 2023. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. A memorial mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.