Jason Davis, 42, of Columbia died May 19, 2021. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Lois Dean Shaw, 89, of Columbia died May 23, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Keomaly Kaviyakone, 27, of Columbia died May 22, 2021. Friends will be received at 10 a.m. June 1 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Jacques Joseph Heibel, 91, of Columbia died May 22, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Ruth White, 94, of Columbia died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Henry Wright, 53, of Columbia died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Alan Loshbaugh, 60, of Columbia died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Junous O. Kelly, 24, of Columbia died May 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.