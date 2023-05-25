Jack Brannan, 89, of Columbia died May 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary E. Francis, 78, of Columbia died May 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu