Sarah Moore, 39, of Centralia died May 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Oliver Funeral Home.
John Henry McMinn, 73, formerly of Columbia died May 19, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Bernice Frances Cook, 88, of Boone County died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Gary Allen Hughes, 72, of Rocheport died May 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.