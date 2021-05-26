Sarah Moore, 39, of Centralia died May 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Oliver Funeral Home.

John Henry McMinn, 73, formerly of Columbia died May 19, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Bernice Frances Cook, 88, of Boone County died May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Gary Allen Hughes, 72, of Rocheport died May 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

Recommended for you