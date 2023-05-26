Richard Leroy Lohse, 81, of Columbia died May 24, 2023. Visitation will take place at 4 p.m. on June 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will take place at 2:30 p.m. on June 2 at the same location.
George Bacalakis, 97, of Columbia died May 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Nancy Boren, 90, of Columbia died May 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Janet Jago, 72, of Columbia died May 22, 2023. A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hillel-University of Missouri, 1107 University Ave.
Richard Wesley Brookshire, 58, of Columbia died May 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.