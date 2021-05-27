Frances “Frannie” Jean (Neville) Joy, 84, of Columbia died May 23, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
Death notices for May 27, 2021
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Lois Dean Shaw, Nov. 23, 1931 — May 23, 2021
- John C. Baldridge, Jan. 11, 1937 — May 19, 2021
- Maybelle J. Moses, Nov. 26, 1958 — April 19, 2021
- William Oliver Evans, Aug. 23, 1941 — May 18, 2021
- Charles Martin "Marty" Kempf, Feb. 4, 1938 — May 6, 2021
- Melba Louise Hittner, July 22, 1933 — April 28, 2021
- Ivy Ellen Case, April 30, 1954 — May 8, 2021