Ruth Rose Welliver, 103, of Columbia died April 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Linda Mae Hoaglin, 68, of Columbia died May 1, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1435 E 1500 St, Quincy, IL.
Lou Ann Baugh, 61, formerly of Columbia died May 1, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow.
Beulah Belle (Cave) McCubbin, 89, of Columbia died May 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Jacquelin Ann Pruneau, 86, of Columbia died May 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Mary A. Boivin, 83, of Columbia died May 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.