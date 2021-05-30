Bryan Matthew Bunten, 45, of Columbia died May 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Jathon Jones, 49, of Columbia died May 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Lyle D. LeMaster, 84, of Columbia died May 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. June 8 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
LaVerne Dean Gentry, 86, of Columbia died May 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.