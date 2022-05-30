Janice Helms, of Columbia, died May 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Thomas Richard Ballew, 77, of Columbia, died May 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

