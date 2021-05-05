Louise Marie Hartvigsen Harvey, 54, of Columbia died May 3, 2021. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Willis E. Linneman, 90, of Columbia died May 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road. Services will directly follow at the church.
Deanna Lynn Rupp, 67, of Columbia died April 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Services will directly follow at the funeral home.