Melchior August Wagner Jr., 90, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Glenn Wilfred Hoffman, 83, died Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Henry Jarman, 74, died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Rochelle Nicole Clayton, 36, died Wednesday, April 29. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Timothy Alan Chrouser died Tuesday, April 14. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.