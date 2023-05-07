Barbara Jefferson, 70, of Columbia died April 6, 2023. Services were held on May 6 at Fifth Street Christian Church.

Beverly Hines, 57, of Columbia died May 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

