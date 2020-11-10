Debra Lynn Hewitt, 57, of Columbia died Nov. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Wesley Logan, 62, of Columbia died Nov. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.

Baylor Spots Stocker, 99, died Nov. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.

Clark Edgar Dalton, 87, of Columbia died Nov. 5, 2020. There will be a private service for the family and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.

