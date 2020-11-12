Clarence Kay “Bud” Brixey, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending.
Tonia Devon Reed, 63, of Columbia died Nov. 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Diana Sue Hartsock, 65, of Columbia died Nov. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.
James Lewis Joy, 76, of Columbia died Nov. 9, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Graveside services will be Monday at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville.