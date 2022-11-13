Richard Vomund Lowry, 82, of Columbia died Nov. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Kenneth Nagel, 70, of Harrisburg died Nov. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home. 

