Loise Njambi (Kariuki) Wambuguh, 64, of Columbia died on Nov. 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at noon on Nov. 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Home with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Marcella Dawn Newell-Hicks, 41, of Ashland died on Nov. 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Bach-Yager Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you