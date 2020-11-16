Dorothy Marie Munson, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Tessie Jean Redmon, 74, of Columbia died Nov. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Bobby Edward Nichols, 79, died Nov. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Richard Mull, 93, of Columbia died Nov. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

  • Assistant city editor for the public health and safety beat. I am a second year graduate student studying public policy journalism. You can reach me at mne275@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MikaylaEasley

