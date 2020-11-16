Dorothy Marie Munson, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Tessie Jean Redmon, 74, of Columbia died Nov. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Bobby Edward Nichols, 79, died Nov. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Richard Mull, 93, of Columbia died Nov. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.