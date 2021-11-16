Garland Ray Douglas, 92, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home.

Janet Love Page, 86, of Vandalia and formerly of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Paul James Heavin, 96, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pamela Sue Baker, 59, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Teri Jean Falco, 55, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

