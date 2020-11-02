Roy Reddick, 76, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Benjamin Franklin Weir Jr., 73, of Columbia died Oct. 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Ernest Coleman, 63, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending under H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Albert Williams, 78, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending under H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Richard “Rick” Chancellor, 78, of Columbia died Oct. 30, 2020. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nilson Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Masks are required and groups of no more than 50 people will be rotated in the funeral home to allow for social distancing.