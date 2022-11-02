Nina Lurlene Drane, 102, of Centralia died Oct. 31, 2022. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 W. Business Loop 70. Services will follow at the funeral home.

