Wanda (Hoffman) Barnes-Scott, 80, of Columbia died on Nov. 24, 2022. A visitation will be held at noon on Nov. 30 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation.

Mary L. Patton, 78, of Ashland died on Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022.

