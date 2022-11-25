Wanda (Hoffman) Barnes-Scott, 80, of Columbia died on Nov. 24, 2022. A visitation will be held at noon on Nov. 30 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation.
Mary L. Patton, 78, of Ashland died on Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Garrett Thorne, 85, of Columbia died on Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Richard Hanley Booker, 83, of Columbia died on Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Tracy Lee Garrison, 53, of Columbia died on Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Winora Bernice Moreau, 93, of Harrisburg and Columbia died on Nov. 20, 2022. A funeral service was held at Memorial Funeral Home on Friday.
Gertrude Marie Walsh, 98, of Columbia died on Nov. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
ILene (Mosher) Douce, 94, of Columbia died on Nov. 19, 2022. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. A funeral service will follow.
John Dylan Hilgeford, 31, of Columbia died on Nov. 19, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Memorial Funeral Home. The visitation will be followed by a time of remembrance at noon.
Daniel Thomas Brennan, 28, of Columbia died on Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.