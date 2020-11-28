Georganne Lanham, 100, died Nov. 26, 2020. Services are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Van Lewis III, 67, of Columbia died Nov. 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Dale Gregory, 87, of Columbia died Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Services will be at 10 a.m. the following day at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and will be required to wear masks.
Eva Rosemary “Rosie” Heath, 82, of Columbia died Nov. 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 1, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St. Services immediately to follow, they will be streamed and available for later viewing as well.
Emily Ann (Carter) Moner, 43, of Columbia died Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Lois Kasperson Daugherty, 96, of Columbia died Nov. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Frederick Lee Palmer, 73, of Columbia died Nov. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Eula “Mae” (Madson) Boyd, 90, originally of Eldon but most recently of Rocheport died Nov. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Douglas (Doug) Wayne Wilson, 54, of Columbia died Nov. 22, 2020. Services will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5, at Sturgeon Youth Center & Shelter, 403 W. McDowell St., Sturgeon. Guests are asked to wear masks and dress appropriately and casually for the semi-outdoor event. There is a chance to attend via zoom, for more details contact Shannon Wilson at shannonwilson53@gmail.com.
Lisa Lenore (Sprick) Turner, 61, of Sturgeon died Nov. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Carol Combs, 77, of Harrisburg died Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of with Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette.