Walter Fuhrmann Jr., 83, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

Joyce Behm Harris, 81, of Columbia died Nov. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you