Dorothy Jeanine Sanders, 82, of Columbia died Nov. 1. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 5, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The service will be livestreamed via Memorial Funeral Home's page on Facebook. The video will be saved and available to watch after the service ends.
Florence Michelle Griffitts, 61, died Oct. 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Brenda Gayle (Curry) Zimmer, 62, died Oct. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Charlene Davis, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St Charles Road. Services will take place at noon Nov. 9 at the funeral home.
Violet (Vi) Constance Schaefer, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson Funeral Home.