Veralee Hardin, 97, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Elizabeth Coday Hanney, 7, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you