Danieal H. Miller, 66, of Columbia died Oct. 30, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lawrence Fagin, 35, of Columbia died Nov. 1, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Christopher William Bichsel, 37, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2021. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Stephen Heffernan Willey, 81, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2021. A visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr., and a funeral will be held at the same location Monday at 11 a.m.