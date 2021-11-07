Charles Crawford, 87, of Columbia died Nov. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
David Allen Kruck, 40, of Columbia died Nov. 4, 2021. There will be a gathering of friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Christina Elizabeth Bohn Rudd, 33, of Columbia died Nov. 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4708 Highlands Parkway.
Gerald William Gortney, 76, of Rocheport died Nov. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Home.