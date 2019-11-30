Alfred W. Lee, 97, of Columbia died Monday. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Helen Joyce Coil, 92, of Columbia died Tuesday. She was born January 29, 1927. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lois Kate Meredith died Wednesday. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at noon Dec. 7 at Memorial Funeral Home.
Marcia Husa, 79, of Rocheport died Nov. 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Mildred Curren, 66, of Columbia died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Timothy J. Wooldridge, 51, of Columbia died Tuesday. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.