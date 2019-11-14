Edward Hendley, 80, died, Nov. 12, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Jada Taylor, 22, died Nov. 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Jerame David Prosser (JP), 37, died Nov. 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Dr. Joycelin “Joyce” Louise Brown Hulett, 79, died Nov. 10, 2019. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, 2019 at Parker-Millard, with funeral service to follow at noon. Interment will be at Columbia Cemetery.
Michael John Sisak, 61, died Nov 8, 2019.